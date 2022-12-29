What shareholders can do to beat the market with Flywire Corporation (FLYW) stock

As of close of business last night, Flywire Corporation’s stock clocked out at $21.96, down -1.61% from its previous closing price of $22.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 882778 shares were traded. FLYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLYW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on October 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On September 23, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Riese Phillip John sold 5,000 shares for $21.34 per share. The transaction valued at 106,702 led to the insider holds 16,354 shares of the business.

Natauri Jo sold 166,095 shares of FLYW for $3,823,507 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 401,178 shares after completing the transaction at $23.02 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 166,095 shares for $23.02 each. As a result, the insider received 3,823,507 and left with 401,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $39.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLYW traded 945.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 929.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.22M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.09M, compared to 2.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 8.62%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $91.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $97.37M to a low estimate of $87.36M. As of the current estimate, Flywire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $67.79M, an estimated increase of 35.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.55M, an increase of 33.40% less than the figure of $35.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.51M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $263M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $274.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $201.15M, up 36.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $357.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $380M and the low estimate is $340.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.