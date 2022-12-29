Why Did Greenwave Technology (GWAV) Stock Go 5% Higher In Extended Trades?

Since announcing the opening of a new facility, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASD: GWAV) has increased 5.49% to $0.9389 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Where has GWAV’s new facility been inaugurated?

This month, Fairmont, North Carolina-based Greenwave Technology (GWAV) announced the opening of its 12th metal recycling facility. Greenwave Technology provides some of the top steel mills in the world with an ongoing supply of non-ferrous and ferrous metal and has one of the widest portfolios of metal recycling plants in the mid-Atlantic region.

Furthermore, as stated in GWAV’s Current Report submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 29, 2022, the shareholders of Greenwave overwhelmingly approved all proposed corporate actions and re-elected the Company’s current board of directors at the company’s annual meeting on that same day. At the Company’s annual shareholder meeting, more than 60% of GWAV’s outstanding common shares as of the record date were attended in person or by proxy.

In order for GWAV to open the Fairmont site, the business finally had to repair the roof, renovate the office, and install new scales. GWAV believes, nevertheless, that the facility’s addition to metal volumes and income will make the difficult work and protracted delay well worth it. GWAV anticipates announcing its expansion strategies for 2023, opening its 13th facility, and bringing its second automotive shredder online in the upcoming weeks. GWAV is in the best possible position to increase shareholder value in the upcoming quarters thanks to the strongest balance sheet in its company history.

GWAV was on pace to finish a project

By September 30, 2022, GWAV planned to destroy three ship-to-shore cranes at the Port of Virginia. Crofton Industries was disassembling the cranes, which were thought to weigh 3,200 tons, while GWAV was processing and marketing the scrap metal. The project at the Port of Virginia shows Greenwave (GWAV) has the know-how and resources required to manage projects of this size and stature.