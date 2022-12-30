A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

The price of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) closed at $266.85 in the last session, up 2.90% from day before closing price of $259.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1202661 shares were traded. DHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $268.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $261.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DHR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $310.

On October 24, 2022, The Benchmark Company Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $325.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $340.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 25, 2022, with a $340 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Weidemanis Joakim sold 9,508 shares for $266.60 per share. The transaction valued at 2,534,878 led to the insider holds 71,498 shares of the business.

Couchara Georgeann sold 1,884 shares of DHR for $511,719 on Nov 15. The SVP, Human Resources now owns 2,588 shares after completing the transaction at $271.61 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, McGrew Matthew, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 18,935 shares for $274.72 each. As a result, the insider received 5,201,845 and left with 29,634 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Danaher’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHR has reached a high of $331.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $233.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 260.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 267.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DHR traded on average about 2.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 728.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 648.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DHR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 4.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.64%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DHR is 1.00, which was 0.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.43. The current Payout Ratio is 10.00% for DHR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 04, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1319:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.6 and a low estimate of $2.35, while EPS last year was $2.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.5, with high estimates of $2.72 and low estimates of $2.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.77 and $10.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.55. EPS for the following year is $10.42, with 20 analysts recommending between $11.1 and $9.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.11B to a low estimate of $7.55B. As of the current estimate, Danaher Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.15B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.32B, a decrease of -4.80% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.88B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.45B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.88B and the low estimate is $29.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.