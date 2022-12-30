An investigation into Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $1.80 in the prior trading day, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) closed at $1.93, up 7.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562644 shares were traded. LXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LXRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On January 29, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Artal International S.C.A. bought 16,173,800 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 40,434,500 led to the insider holds 48,433,261 shares of the business.

Invus US Partners LLC bought 982,600 shares of LXRX for $2,456,500 on Aug 01. The Director now owns 5,303,814 shares after completing the transaction at $2.50 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, DEBBANE RAYMOND, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 982,600 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,456,500 and bolstered with 5,303,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3642.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXRX has reached a high of $4.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1010, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2664.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 432.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 551.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 188.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.77M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LXRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.78M, compared to 4.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $300k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $298k, down -49.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28M and the low estimate is $14.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12,740.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.