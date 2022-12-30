As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) offers stability

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) closed the day trading at $27.14 up 6.35% from the previous closing price of $25.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1118545 shares were traded. HCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HCP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On April 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $59.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on April 12, 2022, with a $59 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Welihinda Navam sold 5,540 shares for $26.51 per share. The transaction valued at 146,857 led to the insider holds 7,851 shares of the business.

Dadgar Armon sold 10,681 shares of HCP for $283,066 on Dec 22. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 22,669 shares after completing the transaction at $26.50 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Sweeney Brandon, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 28,439 shares for $26.99 each. As a result, the insider received 767,452 and left with 90,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $94.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HCP traded about 1.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HCP traded about 1.9M shares per day. A total of 187.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.56M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.31M with a Short Ratio of 6.68M, compared to 7.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 13.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $447.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $442.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $320.77M, up 38.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $576.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $593.1M and the low estimate is $554.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.