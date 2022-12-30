As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) offers stability

The closing price of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) was $59.55 for the day, up 5.06% from the previous closing price of $56.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555189 shares were traded. WAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On October 18, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 18, 2021, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when SNYDER DONALD D sold 4,500 shares for $78.36 per share. The transaction valued at 352,620 led to the insider holds 94,359 shares of the business.

GIBBONS DALE bought 2,000 shares of WAL for $154,440 on Jun 10. The Vice Chairman and CFO now owns 258,365 shares after completing the transaction at $77.22 per share. On May 12, another insider, Ardrey J. Kelly Jr., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $73.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 147,140 and bolstered with 8,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAL has reached a high of $124.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.35.

Shares Statistics:

WAL traded an average of 936.82K shares per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, WAL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.79 and a low estimate of $2.55, while EPS last year was $2.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.57, with high estimates of $2.81 and low estimates of $2.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.81 and $9.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.71. EPS for the following year is $10.98, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.05 and $9.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $765.33M to a low estimate of $645M. As of the current estimate, Western Alliance Bancorporation’s year-ago sales were $561M, an estimated increase of 29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $747.53M, an increase of 34.50% over than the figure of $29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $782.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $714.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95B, up 32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.31B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.