Considering Abbott Laboratories (ABT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) closed at $110.31 in the last session, up 2.30% from day before closing price of $107.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3042991 shares were traded. ABT stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.46.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 26, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $118.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $110.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 12, 2022, with a $110 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Ginascol John F sold 11,000 shares for $112.32 per share. The transaction valued at 1,235,520 led to the insider holds 111,912 shares of the business.

STARKS DANIEL J sold 50,000 shares of ABT for $4,872,932 on Oct 27. The Director now owns 6,873,500 shares after completing the transaction at $97.46 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, MANNING JOSEPH J, who serves as the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 23,008 shares for $107.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,461,856 and left with 53,245 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Abbott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABT has reached a high of $141.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABT traded on average about 5.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.75B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.73B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ABT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.99M with a Short Ratio of 18.09M, compared to 16.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ABT is 2.04, which was 1.62 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 41.50% for ABT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 10000:4798 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.39 and $5.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.22. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $4.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.64B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.44B to a low estimate of $9.35B. As of the current estimate, Abbott Laboratories’s year-ago sales were $11.47B, an estimated decrease of -15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.44B, a decrease of -14.10% over than the figure of -$15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.23B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.08B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.88B and the low estimate is $38.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.