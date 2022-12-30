Guess’ Inc. (GES) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) was $20.61 for the day, up 2.79% from the previous closing price of $20.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529381 shares were traded. GES stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 28, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $33.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when CHIDONI ANTHONY sold 10,000 shares for $16.60 per share. The transaction valued at 166,000 led to the insider holds 199,552 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Guess”s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GES has reached a high of $24.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.15.

Shares Statistics:

GES traded an average of 771.43K shares per day over the past three months and 829.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.09M, compared to 6.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.16% and a Short% of Float of 25.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, GES has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.54. The current Payout Ratio is 76.40% for GES, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $3.2, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.23 and $3.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.59B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.71B and the low estimate is $2.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.