ILMN (Illumina Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) closed at $201.64 in the last session, up 5.68% from day before closing price of $190.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1229126 shares were traded. ILMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $205.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $191.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ILMN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 125.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $180 from $200 previously.

On December 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $282.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on October 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $220 to $270.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when TOUSI SUSAN H sold 500 shares for $212.63 per share. The transaction valued at 106,315 led to the insider holds 39,162 shares of the business.

Aravanis Alexander sold 361 shares of ILMN for $78,698 on Nov 08. The SVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 2,857 shares after completing the transaction at $218.00 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Hoyt Aimee L, who serves as the SVP, Chief People Officer of the company, sold 1,294 shares for $223.65 each. As a result, the insider received 289,403 and left with 3,418 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILMN has reached a high of $428.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 215.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 233.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ILMN traded on average about 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 157.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ILMN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.98M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 4.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.96 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $3.63, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $2.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Illumina Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.53B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.73B and the low estimate is $4.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.