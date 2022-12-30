In What Direction Will PacWest Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) was $22.95 for the day, up 3.10% from the previous closing price of $22.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 936905 shares were traded. PACW stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.29.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PACW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $26 from $32 previously.

On December 09, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $26.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when WAGNER MATTHEW P sold 17,725 shares for $24.18 per share. The transaction valued at 428,590 led to the insider holds 985,361 shares of the business.

WAGNER MATTHEW P sold 66,659 shares of PACW for $1,748,919 on Nov 25. The CEO now owns 1,003,086 shares after completing the transaction at $26.24 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, TAYLOR PAUL W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,000 and bolstered with 8,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PacWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACW has reached a high of $51.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.97.

Shares Statistics:

PACW traded an average of 1.32M shares per day over the past three months and 1.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.67M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PACW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 3.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, PACW has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.23.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.1 and $3.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.04. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $384.17M to a low estimate of $371.85M. As of the current estimate, PacWest Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $357.79M, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $377.09M, an increase of 14.40% over than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $389.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $369.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.