Invest in Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) closed at $3.71 in the last session, up 2.20% from day before closing price of $3.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654010 shares were traded. NMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7000.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NMR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 15,000 shares for $2.61 per share. The transaction valued at 39,112 led to the insider holds 327,499 shares of the business.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 9,995 shares of NMR for $24,288 on Jun 23. The 10% Owner now owns 177,500 shares after completing the transaction at $2.43 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5 shares for $0.00 each. As a result, the insider received 0 and left with 187,495 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nomura’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMR has reached a high of $4.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4764, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6846.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NMR traded on average about 1.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 909.82k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.00B. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NMR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 2.55M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NMR is 0.21, which was 35.00 in the trailing 12 months. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.71.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.