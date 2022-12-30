Is Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $42.22 in the prior trading day, Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) closed at $45.36, up 7.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4222020 shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Prince Matthew sold 52,384 shares for $45.38 per share. The transaction valued at 2,376,991 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Prince Matthew sold 52,384 shares of NET for $2,486,360 on Dec 16. The CEO & Chair of the Board now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $47.46 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Prince Matthew, who serves as the CEO & Chair of the Board of the company, sold 52,384 shares for $49.99 each. As a result, the insider received 2,618,481 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $136.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 326.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.36M with a Short Ratio of 18.20M, compared to 12.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $250.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $251.7M to a low estimate of $250M. As of the current estimate, Cloudflare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.35M, an estimated increase of 45.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $273.66M, an increase of 41.40% less than the figure of $45.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $276M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $272M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $979.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $968.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $971.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $656.43M, up 48.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.