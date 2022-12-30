Is this a Prime Time To acquire Camden Property Trust (CPT) stock

The price of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) closed at $112.94 in the last session, up 2.80% from day before closing price of $109.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 946310 shares were traded. CPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $137.

On May 17, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $172 to $158.

On December 07, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $192.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 07, 2021, with a $192 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when WESTBROOK KELVIN R sold 1,820 shares for $130.77 per share. The transaction valued at 238,001 led to the insider holds 24,932 shares of the business.

Brunner Heather J. sold 883 shares of CPT for $145,474 on Feb 25. The Director now owns 9,224 shares after completing the transaction at $164.75 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, WESTBROOK KELVIN R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,617 shares for $176.87 each. As a result, the insider received 462,856 and left with 25,225 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Camden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 74.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPT has reached a high of $180.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CPT traded on average about 893.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 796.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.47M. Insiders hold about 0.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 1.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CPT is 3.76, which was 3.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.00.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.59 and $5.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.13. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $1.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $378.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $388M to a low estimate of $367.89M. As of the current estimate, Camden Property Trust’s year-ago sales were $305.36M, an estimated increase of 23.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.18M, an increase of 22.70% less than the figure of $23.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $390.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $373.41M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.