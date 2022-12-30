It’s an appealing income play to consider Portland General Electric Company (POR)

The price of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) closed at $49.90 in the last session, up 1.69% from day before closing price of $49.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 871037 shares were traded. POR stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at POR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $46 from $43 previously.

On August 01, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $52.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Kochavatr John Teeruk sold 2,000 shares for $53.72 per share. The transaction valued at 107,430 led to the insider holds 14,112 shares of the business.

Farrell Dawn L bought 4,000 shares of POR for $194,072 on May 26. The Director now owns 9,223 shares after completing the transaction at $48.52 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Bekkedahl Larry Neal, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $54.73 each. As a result, the insider received 136,838 and left with 16,513 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Portland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POR has reached a high of $57.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, POR traded on average about 876.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 721.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.83M. Shares short for POR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 8.38M, compared to 2.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for POR is 1.81, which was 1.61 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.22.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $573.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $647.11M to a low estimate of $440.23M. As of the current estimate, Portland General Electric Company’s year-ago sales were $608M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $635.78M, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $653.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $607.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.65B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.