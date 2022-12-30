It’s an appealing income play to consider Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

After finishing at $23.36 in the prior trading day, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) closed at $24.46, up 4.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2340520 shares were traded. SHLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 379.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1179.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $29 to $37.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Whitaker Jason R sold 8,333 shares for $26.50 per share. The transaction valued at 220,852 led to the insider holds 555,234 shares of the business.

Whitaker Jason R sold 13,020 shares of SHLS for $330,372 on Dec 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 563,567 shares after completing the transaction at $25.37 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Solon Dean, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 27,335,332 shares for $21.47 each. As a result, the insider received 586,925,114 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 174.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 106.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 112.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.10M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.14M with a Short Ratio of 8.36M, compared to 9.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.12% and a Short% of Float of 9.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $83.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.6M to a low estimate of $76M. As of the current estimate, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.64M, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.57M, an increase of 84.30% over than the figure of $34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.6M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $336.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $301.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.91M, up 46.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $492.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $602.55M and the low estimate is $393M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.