It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) stock

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) closed the day trading at $5.46 up 5.20% from the previous closing price of $5.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604510 shares were traded. GTHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.21.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTHX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 04, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $19 from $20 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on September 30, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Velleca Mark A. sold 15,000 shares for $11.70 per share. The transaction valued at 175,490 led to the insider holds 116,000 shares of the business.

Velleca Mark A. sold 20,000 shares of GTHX for $270,044 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 116,000 shares after completing the transaction at $13.50 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Malik Rajesh, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 18,000 shares for $15.71 each. As a result, the insider received 282,746 and left with 73,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTHX has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GTHX traded about 1.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GTHX traded about 989.86k shares per day. A total of 50.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.63M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GTHX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.77M, compared to 3.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.46% and a Short% of Float of 18.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.01 and -$3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.51. EPS for the following year is -$2.88, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2 and -$3.19.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $23.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.78M to a low estimate of $12M. As of the current estimate, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.18M, an estimated increase of 349.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.19M, an increase of 162.10% less than the figure of $349.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.48M, up 77.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $106.22M and the low estimate is $59.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.