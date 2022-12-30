PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) closed at $70.56 in the last session, up 4.46% from day before closing price of $67.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13131524 shares were traded. PYPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PYPL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 20, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $100.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on September 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $123.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Scheibe Gabrielle sold 150 shares for $94.95 per share. The transaction valued at 14,242 led to the insider holds 8,927 shares of the business.

Alford Peggy sold 21,791 shares of PYPL for $2,131,596 on Aug 04. The EVP, Global Sales now owns 18,100 shares after completing the transaction at $97.82 per share. On May 06, another insider, Britto Mark, who serves as the EVP, Chief Product Officer of the company, bought 7,370 shares for $81.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 597,229 and bolstered with 175,836 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PayPal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYPL has reached a high of $196.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PYPL traded on average about 14.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.14B. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PYPL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.03M with a Short Ratio of 20.97M, compared to 21.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 36 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.02 and $3.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.93. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 46 analysts recommending between $5.52 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 34 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.98B to a low estimate of $6.74B. As of the current estimate, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.18B, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.74B, an increase of 11.90% over than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.54B.

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.37B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 46 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.4B and the low estimate is $30B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.