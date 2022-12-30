The name American Tower Corporation (AMT) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, American Tower Corporation’s stock clocked out at $215.74, up 2.68% from its previous closing price of $210.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1323901 shares were traded. AMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $216.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $210.13.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $245 to $285.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Smith Rodney M sold 1,482 shares for $222.72 per share. The transaction valued at 330,071 led to the insider holds 50,680 shares of the business.

REEVE PAMELA D A sold 3,239 shares of AMT for $691,008 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 17,473 shares after completing the transaction at $213.34 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Meyer Robert Joseph JR, who serves as the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $219.74 each. As a result, the insider received 219,740 and left with 26,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 220.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMT has reached a high of $294.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $178.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 210.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 239.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMT traded 2.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 465.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 464.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 3.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.69, AMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.34 and $5.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.81. EPS for the following year is $4.64, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.26 and $3.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $2.64B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.71B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, American Tower Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.45B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.73B, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.67B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.36B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.41B and the low estimate is $10.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.