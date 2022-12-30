There is a good chance The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) closed at $45.66 in the last session, up 2.31% from day before closing price of $44.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3088072 shares were traded. BK stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 04, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $46.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Smits Hanneke sold 16,960 shares for $42.29 per share. The transaction valued at 717,238 led to the insider holds 82,256 shares of the business.

McCarthy J Kevin sold 20,000 shares of BK for $787,314 on Oct 19. The SEVP & General Counsel now owns 108,686 shares after completing the transaction at $39.37 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, GIBBONS THOMAS P, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 134,000 shares for $43.24 each. As a result, the insider received 5,794,240 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BK has reached a high of $64.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BK traded on average about 5.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 811.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 806.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.85M, compared to 7.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BK is 1.48, which was 1.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.54. The current Payout Ratio is 42.10% for BK, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 9434:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.72 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.99 and $3.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.47. EPS for the following year is $4.65, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.24 and $4.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.22B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.26B to a low estimate of $4.15B. As of the current estimate, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.01B, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.18B, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.05B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.93B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.88B and the low estimate is $16.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.