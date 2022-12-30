There Is Still Room For Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) was $15.63 for the day, up 1.69% from the previous closing price of $15.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1175317 shares were traded. LEVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LEVI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 179.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $19.

JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on January 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when JAFFE SETH sold 11,862 shares for $16.17 per share. The transaction valued at 191,809 led to the insider holds 148,299 shares of the business.

Ellison Seth M. sold 94 shares of LEVI for $1,465 on Nov 25. The EVP & Chief Commercial Officer now owns 89,946 shares after completing the transaction at $15.58 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Ellison Seth M., who serves as the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 2,735 shares for $15.61 each. As a result, the insider received 42,693 and left with 90,040 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Levi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEVI has reached a high of $25.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.36.

Shares Statistics:

LEVI traded an average of 2.32M shares per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 397.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.89M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LEVI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.9M with a Short Ratio of 7.95M, compared to 9.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 10.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, LEVI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.59B to a low estimate of $1.55B. As of the current estimate, Levi Strauss & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.68B, an estimated decrease of -6.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.76B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.63B and the low estimate is $6.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.