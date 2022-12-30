In the latest session, 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) closed at $4.40 up 6.02% from its previous closing price of $4.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1647147 shares were traded. EGHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4875 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1250.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 8×8 Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Wilson Samuel C. sold 2,000 shares for $4.86 per share. The transaction valued at 9,720 led to the insider holds 786,273 shares of the business.

Kraus Kevin sold 304 shares of EGHT for $1,438 on Dec 16. The Interim Chief Financial Off. now owns 135,532 shares after completing the transaction at $4.73 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Denny Laurence, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 381 shares for $4.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,802 and left with 118,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGHT has reached a high of $17.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1532, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1337.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EGHT has traded an average of 2.28M shares per day and 2.27M over the past ten days. A total of 116.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.08M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.04% stake in the company. Shares short for EGHT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.22M with a Short Ratio of 16.12M, compared to 13.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.85% and a Short% of Float of 25.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $760M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $752.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $756.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638.13M, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $822.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $856.89M and the low estimate is $799.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.