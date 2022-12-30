Update from CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR): A steady trajectory

The closing price of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) was $130.48 for the day, up 5.20% from the previous closing price of $124.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 404193 shares were traded. CYBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.05.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CYBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 137.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $175.

On September 30, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $187.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on September 30, 2022, with a $187 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYBR has reached a high of $180.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 145.26.

Shares Statistics:

CYBR traded an average of 478.27K shares per day over the past three months and 452.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.07M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CYBR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.26M, compared to 2.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.13% and a Short% of Float of 5.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 22 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $155M to a low estimate of $148.66M. As of the current estimate, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $121.6M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $175.86M, an increase of 16.20% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $180.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $173.5M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $603.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $592M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $596.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $502.92M, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $731.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $781.8M and the low estimate is $705.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.