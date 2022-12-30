What shareholders can do to beat the market with Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) stock

In the latest session, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) closed at $3.60 up 7.78% from its previous closing price of $3.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1047124 shares were traded. VUZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vuzix Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 13.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On February 17, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 17, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Rajgopal Raj bought 6,565 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 26,850 led to the insider holds 43,788 shares of the business.

Kay Edward William Jr. bought 7,500 shares of VUZI for $31,125 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 177,538 shares after completing the transaction at $4.15 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Russell Grant, who serves as the CFO and Executive VP of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $4.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,892 and bolstered with 1,162,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VUZI has reached a high of $10.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4272, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1234.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VUZI has traded an average of 692.69K shares per day and 829.05k over the past ten days. A total of 63.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.10M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VUZI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.54M with a Short Ratio of 14.68M, compared to 14.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.16% and a Short% of Float of 25.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.5M to a low estimate of $3.4M. As of the current estimate, Vuzix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.02M, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.54M, an increase of 37.00% over than the figure of $14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VUZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.16M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.5M and the low estimate is $17.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.