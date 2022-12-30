Which analyst expects AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, AdaptHealth Corp.’s stock clocked out at $19.42, up 1.57% from its previous closing price of $19.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 498861 shares were traded. AHCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AHCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on September 27, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On July 14, 2021, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Bunting Daniel sold 115,078 shares for $21.94 per share. The transaction valued at 2,525,375 led to the insider holds 183,619 shares of the business.

Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of AHCO for $542,409 on Nov 11. The 10% Owner now owns 13,999,998 shares after completing the transaction at $23.00 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Rietkerk Shaw, who serves as the COO – Centralized Services of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $22.52 each. As a result, the insider received 1,689,060 and left with 148,148 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AdaptHealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHCO has reached a high of $27.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AHCO traded 827.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.31M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AHCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.41M with a Short Ratio of 10.25M, compared to 9.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.74% and a Short% of Float of 10.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.45B, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.