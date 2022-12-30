Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) was $148.15 for the day, up 3.00% from the previous closing price of $143.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1045096 shares were traded. ZTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.14.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

On November 18, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.

On November 18, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $264.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on November 18, 2021, with a $264 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 when Lagano Roxanne sold 2,167 shares for $180.26 per share. The transaction valued at 390,623 led to the insider holds 23,687 shares of the business.

PECK KRISTIN C sold 9,689 shares of ZTS for $1,744,020 on Jul 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 39,743 shares after completing the transaction at $180.00 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, PECK KRISTIN C, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 311 shares for $180.00 each. As a result, the insider received 55,980 and left with 39,743 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zoetis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZTS has reached a high of $249.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 164.71.

Shares Statistics:

ZTS traded an average of 2.34M shares per day over the past three months and 1.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 467.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 464.87M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 4.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 0.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, ZTS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.55.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.05 and $4.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5. EPS for the following year is $5.57, with 16 analysts recommending between $6.09 and $5.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.13B to a low estimate of $2.04B. As of the current estimate, Zoetis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.93B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.13B, an increase of 8.40% over than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.08B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.78B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.17B and the low estimate is $8.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.