A correction may be in store for EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) shares?

As of close of business last night, EVO Payments Inc.’s stock clocked out at $33.84, down -0.03% from its previous closing price of $33.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 340870 shares were traded. EVOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.80.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVOP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Wilson Darren sold 3,500 shares for $33.72 per share. The transaction valued at 118,020 led to the insider holds 43,941 shares of the business.

Wilson Darren sold 3,500 shares of EVOP for $117,810 on Nov 21. The PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL now owns 47,441 shares after completing the transaction at $33.66 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Wilson Darren, who serves as the PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $33.30 each. As a result, the insider received 116,550 and left with 50,941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EVO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2603.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 161.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVOP has reached a high of $33.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVOP traded 558.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 724.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.39M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.28% stake in the company. Shares short for EVOP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 2.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.88% and a Short% of Float of 8.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $147.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $151.9M to a low estimate of $143.3M. As of the current estimate, EVO Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $135.04M, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $146.55M, an increase of 10.00% over than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $567M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $552.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $559.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $496.64M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $630.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $649.74M and the low estimate is $620.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.