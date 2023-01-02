A correction may be in store for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) shares?

As of close of business last night, PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $23.08, down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $23.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 277812 shares were traded. PWSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PWSC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on July 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15.50 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when HENDRAKA ANGELINA sold 18,171 shares for $17.45 per share. The transaction valued at 317,084 led to the insider holds 118,137 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWSC has reached a high of $23.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PWSC traded 395.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 340.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 158.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.46M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PWSC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 2.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $163.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $164.66M to a low estimate of $162.63M. As of the current estimate, PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $148.95M, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.12M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $163.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.6M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $635.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $631.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $632.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.6M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $696.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $710.29M and the low estimate is $687.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.