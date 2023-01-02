A glimpse at Cummins Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Cummins Inc.’s stock clocked out at $242.29, up 0.23% from its previous closing price of $241.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 480375 shares were traded. CMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $242.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $239.43.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 161.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 20, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $238 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when ChangDiaz Franklin R sold 3,200 shares for $249.34 per share. The transaction valued at 797,887 led to the insider holds 1,642 shares of the business.

Di Leo Allen Bruno V sold 950 shares of CMI for $237,786 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 7,431 shares after completing the transaction at $250.30 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Barner Sharon R, who serves as the VP – Chief Administrative Off. of the company, sold 2,442 shares for $251.76 each. As a result, the insider received 614,808 and left with 16,348 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cummins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMI has reached a high of $254.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $184.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 242.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 216.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMI traded 971.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 853.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CMI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 2.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.28, CMI has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72. The current Payout Ratio is 33.10% for CMI, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.06 and a low estimate of $4.62, while EPS last year was $3.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.63, with high estimates of $5.21 and low estimates of $4.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.22 and $16.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.64. EPS for the following year is $19.79, with 25 analysts recommending between $22.76 and $14.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $6.8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.51B to a low estimate of $6.12B. As of the current estimate, Cummins Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.87B, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.87B, an increase of 17.50% over than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.32B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.02B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.28B and the low estimate is $24.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.