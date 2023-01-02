A glimpse at General Dynamics Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) closed at $248.11 down -0.45% from its previous closing price of $249.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 725339 shares were traded. GD stock price reached its highest trading level at $249.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $244.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of General Dynamics Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $298.

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $238.

On October 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $265.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on October 11, 2022, with a $265 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Roualet Mark C. sold 23,600 shares for $240.96 per share. The transaction valued at 5,686,750 led to the insider holds 142,661 shares of the business.

NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N sold 71,461 shares of GD for $16,225,240 on Aug 09. The Chairman and CEO now owns 781,152 shares after completing the transaction at $227.05 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Gallopoulos Gregory S, who serves as the Senior VP, Gen. Counsel, Sec. of the company, sold 11,126 shares for $227.68 each. As a result, the insider received 2,533,168 and left with 113,479 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GD now has a Market Capitalization of 67.81B and an Enterprise Value of 78.43B. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.10.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GD is 0.87, which has changed by 19.59% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.95% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GD has reached a high of $256.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 248.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 233.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GD has traded an average of 995.43K shares per day and 816.05k over the past ten days. A total of 273.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 273.28M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GD as of Dec 14, 2022 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 2.25M on Nov 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GD is 5.04, from 4.97 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.28. The current Payout Ratio is 20.20% for GD, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 26, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.62 and a low estimate of $3.43, while EPS last year was $3.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.02, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $2.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.23 and $12.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.16. EPS for the following year is $13.96, with 20 analysts recommending between $14.3 and $13.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.7B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.91B to a low estimate of $10.3B. As of the current estimate, General Dynamics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $10.29B, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.79B, an increase of 4.20% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.41B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.47B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.17B and the low estimate is $40.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.