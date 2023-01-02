A glimpse at Immatics N.V.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) closed at $8.71 up 0.11% from its previous closing price of $8.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 264306 shares were traded. IMTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Immatics N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 20, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On September 22, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

On July 27, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on July 27, 2020, with a $17 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Immatics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMTX has reached a high of $13.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IMTX has traded an average of 165.74K shares per day and 203.71k over the past ten days. A total of 65.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.22M. Insiders hold about 29.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IMTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 3.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.79% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.55, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.28 and -$1.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $19.88M to a low estimate of $6.56M. As of the current estimate, Immatics N.V.’s year-ago sales were $11.59M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.42M, a decrease of -25.30% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.35M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $171.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $156.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.74M, up 325.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.39M and the low estimate is $29.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -74.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.