A glimpse at LifeMD Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, LifeMD Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.94, up 3.19% from its previous closing price of $1.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 277053 shares were traded. LFMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7750.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LFMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Colliers Securities on March 10, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when BHATIA NAVEEN bought 50,000 shares for $2.14 per share. The transaction valued at 106,800 led to the insider holds 246,349 shares of the business.

Yecies Eric Harold bought 5,000 shares of LFMD for $15,700 on Mar 14. The General Counsel & CCO now owns 51,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.14 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, DiTrolio Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $3.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,560 and bolstered with 24,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFMD has reached a high of $4.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2714, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4330.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LFMD traded 97.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 247.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LFMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 504.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 504.88k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $31.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.19M to a low estimate of $31.5M. As of the current estimate, LifeMD Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.48M, an estimated increase of 25.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.07M, an increase of 24.30% less than the figure of $25.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $126.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $125.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.88M, up 35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $143.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $161.5M and the low estimate is $124.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.