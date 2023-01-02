A glimpse at SRAX Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, SRAX Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.53, up 15.04% from its previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 340211 shares were traded. SRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SRAX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley FBR on July 06, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On July 17, 2017, Chardan Capital Markets reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $5.

On February 01, 2017, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on February 01, 2017, with a $9 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRAX has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5911, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6632.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SRAX traded 98.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 365.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.26M. Insiders hold about 19.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SRAX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 522.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 533.08k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $11.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.5M to a low estimate of $11.5M. As of the current estimate, SRAX Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.44M, an estimated increase of 111.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.75M, an increase of 53.10% less than the figure of $111.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.55M, up 72.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $62.5M and the low estimate is $56.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.