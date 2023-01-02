A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

After finishing at $90.01 in the prior trading day, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) closed at $88.92, down -1.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716463 shares were traded. AEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AEE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3324.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on June 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $96 from $94 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $104.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when BAXTER WARNER L sold 50,000 shares for $90.32 per share. The transaction valued at 4,516,000 led to the insider holds 217,893 shares of the business.

MOEHN MICHAEL L sold 3,030 shares of AEE for $252,096 on Nov 15. The Executive VP & CFO now owns 142,897 shares after completing the transaction at $83.20 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, MOEHN MICHAEL L, who serves as the Executive VP & CFO of the company, sold 2,696 shares for $92.76 each. As a result, the insider received 250,081 and left with 145,642 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ameren’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEE has reached a high of $99.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 258.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 257.49M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AEE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.97M, compared to 5.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AEE’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.00, compared to 2.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $1.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $4.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.07. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.47 and $4.32.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.89B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.05B to a low estimate of $1.79B. As of the current estimate, Ameren Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.81B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B, a decrease of -8.30% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.39B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.69B and the low estimate is $6.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.