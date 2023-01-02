A Stock You Should Be Looking At: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

After finishing at $20.17 in the prior trading day, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) closed at $20.58, up 2.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 263479 shares were traded. BSIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BSIG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 29, 2021, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $31 to $32.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Hart Richard Jonathan sold 898 shares for $24.65 per share. The transaction valued at 22,139 led to the insider holds 52,823 shares of the business.

Hart Richard Jonathan sold 1,475 shares of BSIG for $36,639 on Feb 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 50,694 shares after completing the transaction at $24.84 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Wiater Christina, who serves as the PFO / PAO of the company, sold 237 shares for $24.87 each. As a result, the insider received 5,895 and left with 1,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BrightSphere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSIG has reached a high of $26.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 239.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 232.1k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.16M. Shares short for BSIG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 1.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.16% and a Short% of Float of 7.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BSIG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and $1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.66. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $83.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.8M to a low estimate of $83.8M. As of the current estimate, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $117.9M, an estimated decrease of -28.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.6M, a decrease of -44.40% less than the figure of -$28.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $90.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $398.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $382M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $390.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $523.8M, down -25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $355.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $368.49M and the low estimate is $342.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.