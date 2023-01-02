A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

After finishing at $17.94 in the prior trading day, Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) closed at $17.80, down -0.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 354464 shares were traded. ELME stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ELME by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 186.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 112.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELME has reached a high of $26.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 401.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 577.53k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 87.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.48M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ELME as of Sep 29, 2022 were 2.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 3.18M on Aug 30, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 6.26%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.46.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $55.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.37M to a low estimate of $51.6M. As of the current estimate, Elme Communities’s year-ago sales were $44.75M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.9M, an increase of 19.00% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $211.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $191M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $206.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $169.15M, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $238.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $256M and the low estimate is $225.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.