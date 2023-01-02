A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

After finishing at $31.78 in the prior trading day, Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) closed at $31.96, up 0.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 470982 shares were traded. SHOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHOO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $29 from $43 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Smith Robert Garrett sold 2,222 shares for $38.96 per share. The transaction valued at 86,571 led to the insider holds 8,500 shares of the business.

Rosenfeld Edward R. sold 40,000 shares of SHOO for $1,614,696 on Mar 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 790,210 shares after completing the transaction at $40.37 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Steven’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHOO has reached a high of $49.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 846.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 834.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.27M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.26M with a Short Ratio of 3.19M, compared to 3.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 7.90%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SHOO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.15, compared to 0.84 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%. The current Payout Ratio is 23.90% for SHOO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 11, 2018 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.27 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $532.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $552M to a low estimate of $513.7M. As of the current estimate, Steven Madden Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $525.54M, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $497.9M, a decrease of -13.40% less than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $525.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $468M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $1.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.