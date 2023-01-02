A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

The price of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) closed at $60.31 in the last session, down -0.26% from day before closing price of $60.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 274788 shares were traded. TCBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TCBI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $57 to $55.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on July 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when STALLINGS ROBERT W bought 1,000 shares for $56.95 per share. The transaction valued at 56,950 led to the insider holds 177,000 shares of the business.

STALLINGS ROBERT W bought 4,000 shares of TCBI for $227,000 on Dec 07. The Director now owns 176,000 shares after completing the transaction at $56.75 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, STALLINGS ROBERT W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $20.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,500 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCBI has reached a high of $71.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TCBI traded on average about 417.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 421.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.47M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.93% stake in the company. Shares short for TCBI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 2.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.76% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.21 and $2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.95. EPS for the following year is $4.23, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.35 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $274.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $283.52M to a low estimate of $263.8M. As of the current estimate, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $225.49M, an estimated increase of 21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $269.56M, an increase of 38.30% over than the figure of $21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $289.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $254.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $984.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $964.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $975.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $907.07M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.