An average trading volume for EverQuote Inc. (EVER) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) closed at $14.74 in the last session, up 3.80% from day before closing price of $14.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 343616 shares were traded. EVER stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVER’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $15 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Wagner John Brandon sold 19,398 shares for $14.69 per share. The transaction valued at 284,970 led to the insider holds 298,816 shares of the business.

Brainard David sold 5,047 shares of EVER for $60,564 on Dec 09. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 117,944 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Brainard David, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 37,746 shares for $10.92 each. As a result, the insider received 412,186 and left with 122,991 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVER has reached a high of $17.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVER traded on average about 264.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 415.06k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.85M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EVER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $93.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $95M to a low estimate of $92.14M. As of the current estimate, EverQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.86M, an estimated decrease of -15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.81M, a decrease of -2.20% over than the figure of -$15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $407.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $404.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $405.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.51M, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $453.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $484.7M and the low estimate is $432.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.