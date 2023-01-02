An investigation into BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)’s technical aspects

The price of BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) closed at $6.11 in the last session, down -1.61% from day before closing price of $6.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 497633 shares were traded. BRCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2022, Tigress Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Welling Glenn W. bought 20,000 shares for $6.76 per share. The transaction valued at 135,142 led to the insider holds 900,432 shares of the business.

Welling Glenn W. bought 14,468 shares of BRCC for $94,294 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 880,432 shares after completing the transaction at $6.52 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Welling Glenn W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $6.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 97,500 and bolstered with 865,964 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 43.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRCC has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRCC traded on average about 395.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 384.72k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 211.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.82M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRCC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 4.52M, compared to 3.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.23% and a Short% of Float of 12.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.15 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $324M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $319.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $321.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $233.1M, up 37.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $499.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $522M and the low estimate is $461M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.