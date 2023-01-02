An investigation into Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $68.89 in the prior trading day, Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) closed at $68.35, down -0.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 468090 shares were traded. BRKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRKR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 112.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On August 22, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when PACKER RICHARD A sold 20,000 shares for $66.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,323,660 led to the insider holds 59,907 shares of the business.

Kastner Marc A sold 10,000 shares of BRKR for $707,490 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 8,051 shares after completing the transaction at $70.75 per share. On May 11, another insider, LAUKIEN FRANK H, who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO of the company, bought 1,710 shares for $57.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,559 and bolstered with 38,476,233 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bruker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRKR has reached a high of $85.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 659.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 578.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 147.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.87M. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BRKR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 2.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BRKR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.16, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.36.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.31 and $2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.29. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.62 and $2.27.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $608.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $629.85M to a low estimate of $588.95M. As of the current estimate, Bruker Corporation’s year-ago sales were $575.17M, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $702.61M, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $725M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $658.54M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.71B and the low estimate is $2.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.