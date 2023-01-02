An investigation into Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT)’s technical aspects

The price of Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT) closed at $336.14 in the last session, down -1.20% from day before closing price of $340.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 272180 shares were traded. IT stock price reached its highest trading level at $336.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $332.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $305.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $340.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Diliberto Michael Patrick sold 1,270 shares for $343.41 per share. The transaction valued at 436,131 led to the insider holds 12,966 shares of the business.

Herkes Claire sold 200 shares of IT for $71,242 on Dec 01. The EVP, Conferences now owns 2,328 shares after completing the transaction at $356.21 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Hensel Scott, who serves as the EVP Global Services & Delivery of the company, sold 571 shares for $345.09 each. As a result, the insider received 197,046 and left with 9,105 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gartner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IT has reached a high of $358.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $221.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 331.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 290.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IT traded on average about 441.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 388.57k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.57M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 1.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.19 and a low estimate of $1.74, while EPS last year was $2.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.07, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.76 and $8.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.13. EPS for the following year is $9.2, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.9 and $8.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Gartner Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, an increase of 10.90% less than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.73B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.01B and the low estimate is $4.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.