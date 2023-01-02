An investigation into Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $52.46 in the prior trading day, Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN) closed at $51.84, down -1.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 271063 shares were traded. SLGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on November 24, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

On October 06, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on October 01, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when LEWIS ROBERT B sold 7,500 shares for $51.93 per share. The transaction valued at 389,438 led to the insider holds 217,595 shares of the business.

LEWIS ROBERT B sold 11,082 shares of SLGN for $518,084 on Aug 29. The Executive VP and CFO now owns 225,095 shares after completing the transaction at $46.75 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, LEWIS ROBERT B, who serves as the Executive VP and CFO of the company, sold 3,918 shares for $47.43 each. As a result, the insider received 185,829 and left with 236,177 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Silgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLGN has reached a high of $54.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 370.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 418.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.11M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SLGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SLGN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.50, compared to 0.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.36. The current Payout Ratio is 17.10% for SLGN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 29, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.98 and $3.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.95. EPS for the following year is $4.12, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, Silgan Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.44B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.49B, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.68B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.96B and the low estimate is $6.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.