An investigation into Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s technical aspects

The price of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) closed at $11.22 in the last session, down -0.18% from day before closing price of $11.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 347196 shares were traded. TBPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TBPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On November 05, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on September 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Winningham Rick E sold 50,000 shares for $11.19 per share. The transaction valued at 559,500 led to the insider holds 1,350,797 shares of the business.

GRAHAM RICHARD A sold 2,084 shares of TBPH for $22,361 on Dec 01. The SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT now owns 313,520 shares after completing the transaction at $10.73 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Hindman Andrew A., who serves as the SVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 65,000 shares for $11.02 each. As a result, the insider received 716,242 and left with 409,771 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBPH has reached a high of $13.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TBPH traded on average about 735.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 473.29k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.94M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TBPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.54M with a Short Ratio of 8.23M, compared to 7.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.29% and a Short% of Float of 18.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $13M to a low estimate of $11.1M. As of the current estimate, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.4M, an estimated decrease of -16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.45M, a decrease of -16.70% less than the figure of -$16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.96M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.31M, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71M and the low estimate is $49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.