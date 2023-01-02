An investigation into Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH)’s technical aspects

The price of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) closed at $21.57 in the last session, down -0.46% from day before closing price of $21.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 675140 shares were traded. VSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VSH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 15, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 07, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when PAUL GERALD sold 57,076 shares for $22.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,291,630 led to the insider holds 209,208 shares of the business.

Zilberman Raanan sold 27,299 shares of VSH for $575,463 on Nov 07. The Director now owns 24,671 shares after completing the transaction at $21.08 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vishay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSH has reached a high of $23.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VSH traded on average about 997.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 802.53k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 142.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VSH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.97M, compared to 6.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.63% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VSH is 0.40, which was 0.38 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.81. The current Payout Ratio is 14.70% for VSH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.27 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $901.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $925.2M to a low estimate of $867M. As of the current estimate, Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $832.81M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $876.7M, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $930.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $821M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.24B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.