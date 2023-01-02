An overall feel about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s stock clocked out at $45.62, down -1.00% from its previous closing price of $46.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 491335 shares were traded. AEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AEL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 15, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $42 to $44.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when Lorenzen Jeffrey D sold 25,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,078 led to the insider holds 36,439 shares of the business.

Neugent Gerard D. sold 4,237 shares of AEL for $147,607 on May 16. The Director now owns 51,003 shares after completing the transaction at $34.84 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Grensteiner Ronald James, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 9,188 shares for $38.31 each. As a result, the insider received 352,023 and left with 89,039 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEL has reached a high of $46.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AEL traded 670.21K shares on average per day over the past three months and 981.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.19M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AEL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 2.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, AEL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.00. The current Payout Ratio is 2.50% for AEL, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 25, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 29, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.74. EPS for the following year is $5.19, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.04B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.56B and the low estimate is $2.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.