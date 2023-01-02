An overall feel about Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) closed at $16.88 up 5.30% from its previous closing price of $16.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 264660 shares were traded. CLMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.81.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $23 from $14 previously.

On February 28, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $23 to $20.

On January 06, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $23.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on January 06, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Willman Ryan bought 1,000 shares for $15.59 per share. The transaction valued at 15,590 led to the insider holds 4,000 shares of the business.

Carter James S bought 2,000 shares of CLMT for $31,400 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 291,283 shares after completing the transaction at $15.70 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Carter James S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $16.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,350 and bolstered with 289,283 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLMT has reached a high of $20.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLMT has traded an average of 191.74K shares per day and 223.28k over the past ten days. A total of 79.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.07M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CLMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 534.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 360.49k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15B, up 41.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.29B and the low estimate is $3.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.