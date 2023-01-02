An overall feel about COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) closed at $8.03 down -1.83% from its previous closing price of $8.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 361866 shares were traded. CMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.72.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of COMPASS Pathways plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.

On October 29, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on October 29, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Malievskaia Ekaterina sold 6,372 shares for $12.48 per share. The transaction valued at 79,523 led to the insider holds 4,284,201 shares of the business.

Malievskaia Ekaterina sold 6,372 shares of CMPS for $79,523 on Mar 29. The Chief Innovation Officer now owns 4,268,197 shares after completing the transaction at $12.48 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Goldsmith George Jay, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 6,372 shares for $12.48 each. As a result, the insider received 79,523 and left with 4,268,197 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMPS has reached a high of $23.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMPS has traded an average of 289.56K shares per day and 239.9k over the past ten days. A total of 42.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.81M. Insiders hold about 48.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 3.85M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.12 and -$2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.31. EPS for the following year is -$2.68, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.26 and -$4.11.