An overall feel about TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) closed at $6.79 down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $6.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 461333 shares were traded. TRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.50.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 03, 2021, with a $12.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Foley Robert bought 10,000 shares for $7.05 per share. The transaction valued at 70,534 led to the insider holds 153,158 shares of the business.

Ginsberg Deborah J. bought 13,800 shares of TRTX for $99,223 on Nov 16. The See Remarks (3) now owns 91,616 shares after completing the transaction at $7.19 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, CHINA INVESTMENT CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,000,000 shares for $12.34 each. As a result, the insider received 12,340,000 and left with 7,387,866 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRTX has reached a high of $13.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRTX has traded an average of 416.84K shares per day and 665.58k over the past ten days. A total of 77.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.22M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 894.86k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.17%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TRTX is 0.96, from 1.03 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.25.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $35.75M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $38M to a low estimate of $32.8M. As of the current estimate, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.01M, an estimated decrease of -8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.2M, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of -$8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $155.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $142.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155.07M, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $161.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.7M and the low estimate is $137M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.