An overall feel about Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Utz Brands Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.86, up 0.38% from its previous closing price of $15.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694752 shares were traded. UTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UTZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $21 from $16 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $16.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Lissette Dylan sold 76,815 shares for $18.37 per share. The transaction valued at 1,410,969 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Lissette Dylan sold 21,214 shares of UTZ for $391,339 on Dec 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 76,815 shares after completing the transaction at $18.45 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, DEROMEDI ROGER K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400 shares for $19.07 each. As a result, the insider received 7,630 and left with 3,271,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTZ has reached a high of $19.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UTZ traded 534.45K shares on average per day over the past three months and 611.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.21M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UTZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 6.16M, compared to 5.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.26% and a Short% of Float of 8.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.21, UTZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.23. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $340.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $349.51M to a low estimate of $335.4M. As of the current estimate, Utz Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $312.68M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $320.36M, an increase of 6.50% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $329M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $311.43M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.