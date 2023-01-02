Analysis of First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB): Selected Notes

First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) closed the day trading at $26.04 up 0.31% from the previous closing price of $25.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 359223 shares were traded. FHB stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.79.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FHB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHB has reached a high of $31.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FHB traded about 555.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FHB traded about 674.66k shares per day. A total of 127.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.89M. Shares short for FHB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 4.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 5.26%.

Dividends & Splits

FHB’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.04, up from 1.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.00.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.07 and $1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.54 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $211.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $213.2M to a low estimate of $208M. As of the current estimate, First Hawaiian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $182.7M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.92M, an increase of 33.70% over than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $217.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $802.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $791M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $797.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $636.64M, up 25.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $898.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $915.62M and the low estimate is $871.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.